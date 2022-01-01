دليل الشركات
TransUnion الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب TransUnion من $10,548 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل مالي في الحد الأدنى إلى $300,000 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى.

عالم بيانات
L2 $130K
L3 $130K
L4 $153K
مهندس برمجيات
L2 $14.8K
L3 $22.6K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مدير منتج
L2 $113K
L4 $179K

مدير علوم البيانات
Median $184K
محلل أعمال
Median $99.5K
المبيعات
Median $300K
مدير العمليات التجارية
$123K
تطوير الأعمال
$140K
محلل بيانات
$116K
محلل مالي
$10.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.7K
القانونية
$114K
استشاري إداري
$101K
التسويق
$231K
عمليات التسويق
$88.7K
مصمم منتجات
$97.5K
مدير برنامج
$140K
مدير مشروع
Median $149K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$110K
مدير برنامج تقني
$184K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$169K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في TransUnion هي المبيعات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $300,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في TransUnion هو $122,610.

موارد أخرى