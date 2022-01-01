دليل الشركات
Trainline
Trainline الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Trainline من $35,148 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $142,353 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Trainline. آخر تحديث: 10/26/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $107K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير منتج
Median $142K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $122K

مصمم منتجات
Median $74.5K
محلل أعمال
Median $84.9K
محلل بيانات
$83.1K
عالم بيانات
$76.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84K
التسويق
$35.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Trainline هي مدير منتج بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $142,353. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Trainline هو $84,017.

موارد أخرى