Trafigura الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Trafigura من $27,624 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $437,175 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Trafigura. آخر تحديث: 10/26/2025

محلل أعمال
$76.2K
عالم بيانات
$437K
الموارد البشرية
$27.6K

مهندس برمجيات
$161K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Trafigura هي عالم بيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $437,175. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Trafigura هو $118,524.

