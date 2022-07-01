دليل الشركات
Traeger Grills
Traeger Grills الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Traeger Grills من $72,360 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $143,715 لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Traeger Grills. آخر تحديث: 10/26/2025

محاسب
$118K
محلل بيانات
$72.4K
التسويق
$144K

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Traeger Grills هي التسويق at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $143,715. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Traeger Grills هو $117,600.

