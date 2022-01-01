دليل الشركات
Toyota USA
Toyota USA الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Toyota USA يتراوح من $76,500 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $194,000 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Toyota USA. آخر تحديث: 8/20/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
14 $104K
15 $134K
16 $154K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس بيانات

عالم البيانات
15 $161K
16 $133K
مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $96K

محلل أعمال
Median $100K
مدير المشاريع
Median $115K
مدير المنتج
Median $137K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $194K
مهندس كيميائي
$102K
خدمة العملاء
$79.6K
محلل بيانات
$131K
محلل مالي
$147K
الموارد البشرية
$151K
مصمم المنتج
Median $120K
مدير البرامج
$106K
مُوظِّف
$95.5K
المبيعات
$79K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$80.4K
مهندس حلول
$166K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$76.5K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$106K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Toyota USA is مدير هندسة البرمجيات with a yearly total compensation of $194,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Toyota USA is $115,000.

