Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Tower Research Capital يتراوح من $53,765 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $299,700 لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Tower Research Capital. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $57.5K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل أعمال
$104K
عالم البيانات
$300K

محلل مالي
$133K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$131K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$53.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Tower Research Capital هو عالم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $299,700. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Tower Research Capital هو $117,563.

