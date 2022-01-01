دليل الشركات
TOTVS الرواتب

نطاق رواتب TOTVS يتراوح من $10,894 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $33,590 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في TOTVS. آخر تحديث: 8/20/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $18.7K
مصمم المنتج
$12.4K
مدير المنتج
$10.9K

المبيعات
$33.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

El rol con mayor salario reportado en TOTVS es المبيعات at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $33,590. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en TOTVS es $15,557.

