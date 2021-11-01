دليل الشركات
Toshiba
Toshiba الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Toshiba يتراوح من $30,845 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $208,035 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Toshiba. آخر تحديث: 8/20/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
Median $119K
تطوير الأعمال
$152K
مهندس عتاد
$43.5K

مهندس ميكانيكي
$115K
مدير البرامج
$136K
مدير المشاريع
$118K
المبيعات
$208K
مهندس برمجيات
$38K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$189K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$30.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Toshiba هو المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $208,035. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Toshiba هو $118,139.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Toshiba

