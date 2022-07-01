Torc Robotics الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Torc Robotics يتراوح من $18,814 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف الأدنى إلى $248,352 لـ مهندس كهروميكانيكي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Torc Robotics. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025
How has AI impacted you at work?
I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.
I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Torc Robotics، تخضع منح الأسهم/الحقوق لجدول استحقاق لمدة 4 سنوات:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوي)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
زر مجتمع Levels.fyi للتفاعل مع موظفين من شركات مختلفة والحصول على نصائح مهنية والمزيد.