Torc Robotics الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Torc Robotics يتراوح من $18,814 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف الأدنى إلى $248,352 لـ مهندس كهروميكانيكي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Torc Robotics. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $152K

مهندس تعلم آلي

مهندس برمجيات إنتاج

محلل أعمال
$185K
خدمة العملاء
$51.6K

محلل بيانات
$174K
مهندس عتاد
$18.8K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$186K
مهندس كهروميكانيكي
$248K
مدير المنتج
$237K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$137K
جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

في Torc Robotics، تخضع منح الأسهم/الحقوق لجدول استحقاق لمدة 4 سنوات:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Torc Robotics هو مهندس كهروميكانيكي at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $248,352. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Torc Robotics هو $174,049.

