  • الرواتب
  • مدير منتجات

  • جميع رواتب مدير منتجات

TomTom مدير منتجات الرواتب

يتراوح تعويض مدير منتجات in Germany في TomTom من €92K لكل year لمستوى Product Manager I إلى €115K لكل year لمستوى Product Manager II. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in Germany الوسطية yearياً €93.2K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في TomTom. آخر تحديث: 12/7/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Product Manager I
$106K
$98.7K
$0
$7.3K
Product Manager II
$133K
$123K
$0
$10.2K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير منتجات في TomTom in Germany تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره €124,766. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في TomTom لوظيفة مدير منتجات in Germany هو €103,634.

