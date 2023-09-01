دليل الشركات
Times Internet
Times Internet الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Times Internet يتراوح من $16,766 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $95,887 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Times Internet. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $18.1K
مدير المنتج
Median $40.9K
محلل بيانات
$18K

محلل مالي
$61.1K
الموارد البشرية
$16.8K
التسويق
$95.9K
مصمم المنتج
$17K
مدير المشاريع
$63.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$83.2K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Times Internet is التسويق at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,887. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Times Internet is $40,949.

