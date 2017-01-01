دليل الشركات
Thoughtful
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    Change your downtime, change your life

    Thoughtful makes it easy to spend more time on the content you love—instead of what’s trending on social media today. By transforming wasted downtime in toxic social media apps into time spent going deeper on your interests, learning, and growing, Thoughtful makes you happier and healthier every day. We’re a small team with decades of experience at companies like Facebook and Apple. Our CEO, Brian Amerige, was one of the 20 engineers who built Facebook’s first native iPhone app, before tech-leading Paper, and then starting+leading the engineering and design teams responsible for the Facebook experience on all platforms. Alex Epstein, co-founder, has started multiple profitable content businesses and leads our strategy to ensure the technology we build is deeply optimized to help people flourish.

    https://thoughtful.community
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2018
    سنة التأسيس

