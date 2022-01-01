دليل الشركات
Thomson Reuters الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Thomson Reuters من $6,509 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $385,000 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Thomson Reuters. آخر تحديث: 9/20/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
TR7 $7.3K
TR6 $26.6K
TR5 $24.5K
TR4 $29.3K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير منتج
Product Manager $102K
Director $169K
مصمم منتجات
Median $90.3K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

عالم بيانات
Median $87.1K
المبيعات
Median $385K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $233K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
Median $63.7K
الموارد البشرية
Median $372K
العمليات التجارية
$159K
محلل أعمال
$24.6K
تطوير الأعمال
$122K
رئيس الموظفين
$164K
خدمة العملاء
$6.5K
محلل بيانات
$17.4K
مدير علوم البيانات
$127K
محلل مالي
$7.5K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$16.8K
القانونية
$118K
استشاري إداري
$96.7K
التسويق
$76.4K
مدير مشروع
$124K
مهندس مبيعات
$112K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$122K
مهندس حلول
$122K
كاتب تقني
$17.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Thomson Reuters هي المبيعات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $385,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Thomson Reuters هو $96,714.

موارد أخرى