Thomson Reuters
    حول

    Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) (“TR”) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

    thomsonreuters.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2008
    سنة التأسيس
    24,000
    عدد الموظفين
    $1B-$10B
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

