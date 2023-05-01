دليل الشركات
THINK Surgical
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

THINK Surgical الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب THINK Surgical من $71,244 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس طبي حيوي في الحد الأدنى إلى $165,825 لمنصب مدير تصميم المنتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في THINK Surgical. آخر تحديث: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $163K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$71.2K
مصمم منتجات
$159K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$166K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في THINK Surgical هي مدير تصميم المنتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $165,825. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في THINK Surgical هو $160,683.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ THINK Surgical

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Spotify
  • Flipkart
  • Lyft
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى