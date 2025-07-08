دليل الشركات
The Stepstone Group
The Stepstone Group الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب The Stepstone Group من $52,462 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $184,677 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في The Stepstone Group. آخر تحديث: 9/2/2025

$160K

مدير علوم البيانات
$185K
عالم بيانات
$94.4K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$107K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مدير منتج
$101K
المبيعات
$52.5K
مهندس برمجيات
$109K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в The Stepstone Group — مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $184,677. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в The Stepstone Group составляет $103,850.

موارد أخرى