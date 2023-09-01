The ODP Corporation الرواتب

دليل الشركات
تتراوح رواتب The ODP Corporation من $139,300 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $190,950 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في The ODP Corporation. آخر تحديث: 9/2/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $171K
المبيعات
$139K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$191K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

الأسئلة الشائعة

Die bestbezahlte Position bei The ODP Corporation ist مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $190,950. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei The ODP Corporation beträgt $171,000.

