The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)
أهم الرؤى
    NCCN is a non-profit alliance of cancer centers dedicated to improving cancer care through patient care, research, and education. They develop resources and clinical practice guidelines for use by patients, clinicians, and other healthcare decision-makers worldwide. NCCN Member Institutions are recognized for their expertise in diagnosing and treating a broad spectrum of cancers, including complex, aggressive, or rare cancers. They promote the importance of continuous quality improvement and offer access to expert physicians, superior treatment, and quality and safety initiatives that improve cancer care globally.

    http://www.nccn.org
    1995
    126
    $10M-$50M
