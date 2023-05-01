دليل الشركات
TG-17 الرواتب

الراتب الوسطي في TG-17 هو $248,750 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات . يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في TG-17. آخر تحديث: 11/30/2025

مهندس برمجيات
$249K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في TG-17 هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $248,750. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في TG-17 هو $248,750.

