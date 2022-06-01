دليل الشركات
Texas Capital Bank الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Texas Capital Bank من $87,335 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $185,070 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Texas Capital Bank. آخر تحديث: 11/30/2025

مدير منتجات
Median $152K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $150K
محلل أعمال
$87.3K

محلل مالي
$159K
مصرفي استثماري
$143K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$185K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Texas Capital Bank هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $185,070. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Texas Capital Bank هو $150,900.

