Tesco
Tesco الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Tesco يتراوح من $6,071 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $160,217 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Tesco. آخر تحديث: 8/16/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer 1 $28.5K
Software Engineer 2 $53.5K
Software Engineer 3 $97K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس بيانات

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $104K
مدير المنتج
WL1 $50.4K
WL2 $92.6K
WL2 $115K

عالم البيانات
Median $91.3K
مدير البرامج التقنية
Median $48.2K
مساعد إداري
Median $30.8K
المبيعات
Median $31.8K
محاسب
$44.1K

محاسب تقني

تطوير الأعمال
$100K
كاتب محتوى إعلاني
$38.5K
خدمة العملاء
$32K
محلل بيانات
$63.7K
مدير علوم البيانات
$64.2K
محلل مالي
$137K
مصمم جرافيك
$121K
الموارد البشرية
$6.1K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$78.2K
قانوني
$33.7K
مستشار إداري
$85.6K
مصمم المنتج
$160K
مُوظِّف
$47.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Tesco is مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,217. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tesco is $63,729.

