دليل الشركات
Terumo
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Terumo الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Terumo يتراوح من $102,900 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس طبي حيوي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $166,830 لـ عمليات الأعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Terumo. آخر تحديث: 8/16/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $118K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$103K
عمليات الأعمال
$167K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
مهندس عتاد
$121K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Terumo هو عمليات الأعمال at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $166,830. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Terumo هو $119,300.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Terumo

شركات ذات صلة

  • PayPal
  • DoorDash
  • Intuit
  • Snap
  • Airbnb
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى