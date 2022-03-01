دليل الشركات
Tencent Holdings
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Tencent Holdings الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Tencent Holdings يتراوح من $43,084 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $666,650 لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Tencent Holdings. آخر تحديث: 8/16/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محلل أعمال
$43.1K
تطوير الأعمال
$108K
عالم البيانات
$63.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$667K
قانوني
$301K
مدير الشركاء
$158K
مدير المنتج
$55.9K
مهندس برمجيات
$102K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Tencent Holdings هو متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $666,650. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Tencent Holdings هو $104,824.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Tencent Holdings

شركات ذات صلة

  • Kakao
  • Airtel India
  • Vodafone
  • Serco
  • Mail.ru Group
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى