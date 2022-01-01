دليل الشركات
Tempo
Tempo الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Tempo يتراوح من $2,472 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف الأدنى إلى $248,750 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Tempo. آخر تحديث: 8/15/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $154K
مصمم المنتج
Median $167K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$102K

محلل أعمال
$139K
عالم البيانات
$85.2K
مهندس عتاد
$131K
الموارد البشرية
$204K
مدير المنتج
$78.3K
مُوظِّف
$84.6K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$249K
مهندس حلول
$2.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Tempo هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $248,750. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Tempo هو $130,650.

