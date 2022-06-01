دليل الشركات
Templafy
Templafy الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Templafy يتراوح من $68,559 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $155,775 لـ Technical Account Manager في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Templafy. آخر تحديث: 8/15/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $85.9K
مدير المنتج
$106K
مدير المشاريع
$70.3K

مُوظِّف
$68.6K
Technical Account Manager
$156K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$153K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Templafy هو Technical Account Manager at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $155,775. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Templafy هو $95,901.

موارد أخرى