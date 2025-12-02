يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مهندس حلول in United States الوسطية في Teladoc Health $305K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Teladoc Health. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
سنة 1
33%
سنة 2
33%
سنة 3
في Teladoc Health، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:
33% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.00% سنوياً)
33% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.00% سنوياً)
33% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (33.00% سنوياً)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/solution-architect.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.