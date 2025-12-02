دليل الشركات
Teladoc Health
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • مدير هندسة البرمجيات

  • جميع رواتب مدير هندسة البرمجيات

Teladoc Health مدير هندسة البرمجيات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير هندسة البرمجيات in United States الوسطية في Teladoc Health $270K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Teladoc Health. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Teladoc Health
Software Engineering Manager
Mountain View, CA
إجمالي سنوي
$270K
المستوى
L3
الراتب الأساسي
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
مكافأة
$20K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
1 سنة
سنوات الخبرة
10 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Teladoc Health?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة

جدول الاستحقاق

33%

سنة 1

33%

سنة 2

33%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Teladoc Health، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.00% سنوياً)

  • 33% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.00% سنوياً)

  • 33% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (33.00% سنوياً)



احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض مدير هندسة البرمجيات الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات في Teladoc Health in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $346,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Teladoc Health لوظيفة مدير هندسة البرمجيات in United States هو $264,104.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Teladoc Health

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Clover Health
  • One Medical
  • McKesson
  • Amwell
  • Teladoc
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.