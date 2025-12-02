دليل الشركات
Teladoc Health
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • مدير منتجات

  • جميع رواتب مدير منتجات

Teladoc Health مدير منتجات الرواتب

يتراوح تعويض مدير منتجات in United States في Teladoc Health من $178K لكل year لمستوى Product Manager II إلى $253K لكل year لمستوى Staff Product Manager. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $186K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Teladoc Health. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
إضافة تعويضمقارنة المستويات
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
عرض 3 مستويات أكثر
إضافة تعويضمقارنة المستويات
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة
رواتب التدريب

جدول الاستحقاق

33%

سنة 1

33%

سنة 2

33%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Teladoc Health، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.00% سنوياً)

  • 33% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.00% سنوياً)

  • 33% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (33.00% سنوياً)



احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض مدير منتجات الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير منتجات في Teladoc Health in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $264,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Teladoc Health لوظيفة مدير منتجات in United States هو $182,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Teladoc Health

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Clover Health
  • One Medical
  • McKesson
  • Amwell
  • Teladoc
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.