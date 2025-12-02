دليل الشركات
يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة in United States الوسطية في Techstars $225K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Techstars. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
إجمالي سنوي
$225K
المستوى
-
الراتب الأساسي
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$45K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
4 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
25 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Techstars?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة في Techstars in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $305,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Techstars لوظيفة مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة in United States هو $192,500.

موارد أخرى

