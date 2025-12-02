دليل الشركات
Technology Innovation Institute
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • مهندس برمجيات

  • جميع رواتب مهندس برمجيات

Technology Innovation Institute مهندس برمجيات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مهندس برمجيات in United Arab Emirates الوسطية في Technology Innovation Institute AED 455K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Technology Innovation Institute. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
إجمالي سنوي
$124K
المستوى
Senior Engineer
الراتب الأساسي
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$9.5K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
2 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
4 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Technology Innovation Institute?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة
رواتب التدريب

ساهم

احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض مهندس برمجيات الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مهندس برمجيات في Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره AED 682,948. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Technology Innovation Institute لوظيفة مهندس برمجيات in United Arab Emirates هو AED 455,062.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Technology Innovation Institute

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Databricks
  • Square
  • Uber
  • Intuit
  • Lyft
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technology-innovation-institute/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.