Technical University of Munich
Technical University of Munich عالم بيانات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض عالم بيانات in Germany الوسطية في Technical University of Munich €57.5K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Technical University of Munich. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
إجمالي سنوي
$66K
المستوى
E13
الراتب الأساسي
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
0 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
0 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Technical University of Munich?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة عالم بيانات في Technical University of Munich in Germany تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره €61,464. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Technical University of Munich لوظيفة عالم بيانات in Germany هو €57,451.

موارد أخرى

