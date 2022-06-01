دليل الشركات
TEAM LEWIS
TEAM LEWIS الرواتب

الراتب الوسطي في TEAM LEWIS هو $115,575 لمنصب التسويق . يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في TEAM LEWIS. آخر تحديث: 9/20/2025

$160K

التسويق
$116K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at TEAM LEWIS is التسويق at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TEAM LEWIS is $115,575.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ TEAM LEWIS

