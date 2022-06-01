دليل الشركات
Teads
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    Teads is the global media platform. We have united and empowered the best publishers in the world and distribute ads to over 1.9 billion people every month within professionally-produced content. Our end-to-end platform delivers full-funnel, outcome-oriented advertising powered by cutting-edge creative technology (Teads Studio) and AI-driven optimization. Not content with outdated ad experiences in the market, we have reinvented digital ads and raised quality standards to delight users, publishers and advertisers.Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through its team of 900+ in 29 countries.We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion, and represents employees across a variety of skill sets. We embrace contributions from all ages, sexes, races, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations and gender identities.

    teads.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2006
    سنة التأسيس
    1,210
    عدد الموظفين
    $250M-$500M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

