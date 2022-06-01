دليل الشركات
Teachers Pay Teachers
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Teachers Pay Teachers الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Teachers Pay Teachers من $180,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $220,000 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Teachers Pay Teachers. آخر تحديث: 9/20/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $200K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مصمم منتجات
Median $180K
مدير منتج
Median $220K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
موظف توظيف
$191K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$210K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Teachers Pay Teachers هي مدير منتج بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $220,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Teachers Pay Teachers هو $200,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Teachers Pay Teachers

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • MasterClass
  • Skillshare
  • Udacity
  • Cambly
  • IXL Learning
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى