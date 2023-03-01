دليل الشركات
TDCX
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

TDCX الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب TDCX من $11,390 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب موظف توظيف في الحد الأدنى إلى $42,870 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في TDCX. آخر تحديث: 9/20/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

المبيعات
Median $42.9K
مساعد إداري
$26.3K
محلل أعمال
$33.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
تطوير الأعمال
$30K
خدمة العملاء
$23.6K
عمليات خدمة العملاء
$28.6K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$14.7K
التسويق
$37.2K
عمليات التسويق
$36.5K
موظف توظيف
$11.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$15.1K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في TDCX هي المبيعات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $42,870. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في TDCX هو $28,558.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ TDCX

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Dropbox
  • PayPal
  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • LinkedIn
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى