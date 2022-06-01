دليل الشركات
TD SYNNEX الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب TD SYNNEX من $47,678 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب التطوير المؤسسي في الحد الأدنى إلى $179,100 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في TD SYNNEX. آخر تحديث: 9/20/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $155K
محلل أعمال
$51.8K
تطوير الأعمال
Median $78K

التطوير المؤسسي
$47.7K
محلل مالي
$53.9K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$69.3K
مصمم منتجات
$97K
مدير منتج
$69.8K
مدير برنامج
$58.6K
المبيعات
$50K
مهندس مبيعات
$99.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$179K
مدير برنامج تقني
$61.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

