TD Securities
TD Securities الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب TD Securities من $58,267 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $301,500 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في TD Securities. آخر تحديث: 9/20/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $92.1K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مصرفي استثماري
Median $107K
محلل أمن سيبراني
Median $115K

محاسب
$121K
العمليات التجارية
$68.6K
مدير العمليات التجارية
$106K
محلل أعمال
$58.3K
محلل بيانات
$85.4K
محلل مالي
$59.7K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$86.7K
مدير منتج
$302K
مدير برنامج
$100K
مدير مشروع
$280K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في TD Securities هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $301,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في TD Securities هو $100,437.

