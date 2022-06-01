دليل الشركات
Symphony Technology Group
Symphony Technology Group الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Symphony Technology Group من $39,513 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $54,879 لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Symphony Technology Group. آخر تحديث: 11/30/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $39.5K
مدير منتجات
$54.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Symphony Technology Group هي مدير منتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $54,879. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Symphony Technology Group هو $47,196.

موارد أخرى

