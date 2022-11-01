دليل الشركات
Syfe
Syfe الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Syfe يتراوح من $35,914 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $79,744 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Syfe. آخر تحديث: 8/20/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $35.9K
مصمم المنتج
$79.7K
مدير المشاريع
$52.9K

الأسئلة الشائعة

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Syfe je مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $79,744. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Syfe je $52,925.

موارد أخرى