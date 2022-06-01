دليل الشركات
Sycamore Partners الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Sycamore Partners يتراوح من $30,576 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $145,725 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Sycamore Partners. آخر تحديث: 8/20/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

عمليات الأعمال
$55.9K
محلل أعمال
$105K
خدمة العملاء
$30.6K

محلل بيانات
$111K
مهندس برمجيات
$146K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Sycamore Partners

