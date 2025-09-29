لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.
What is the highest مدير هندسة البرمجيات salary at Swvl in Egypt?
The highest paying salary package reported for a مدير هندسة البرمجيات at Swvl in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 169,460. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Swvl مدير هندسة البرمجيات employees get paid in Egypt?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swvl for the مدير هندسة البرمجيات role in Egypt is AED 154,266.