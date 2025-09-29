دليل الشركات
Swvl
Swvl مدير هندسة البرمجيات الرواتب

عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Swvl. آخر تحديث: 9/29/2025

AED 588K

ما هي المستويات المهنية في Swvl?

The highest paying salary package reported for a مدير هندسة البرمجيات at Swvl in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 169,460. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swvl for the مدير هندسة البرمجيات role in Egypt is AED 154,266.

