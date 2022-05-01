دليل الشركات
Swvl
Swvl الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Swvl يتراوح من $6,139 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محاسب في الطرف الأدنى إلى $138,153 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Swvl. آخر تحديث: 8/20/2025

$160K

محاسب
$6.1K
مدير المنتج
$108K
مدير المشاريع
$12.1K

مهندس برمجيات
$19.3K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$138K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Swvl هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $138,153. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Swvl هو $19,296.

