StreamNative الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب StreamNative من $70,350 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $452,250 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في StreamNative. آخر تحديث: 10/26/2025

مدير منتج
Median $200K
التسويق
$70.4K
المبيعات
$452K

مهندس برمجيات
$226K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في StreamNative هي المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $452,250. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في StreamNative هو $212,827.

