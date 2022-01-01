دليل الشركات
Strategy by PwC الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Strategy by PwC من $20,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $333,858 لمنصب استشاري إداري في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Strategy by PwC. آخر تحديث: 10/26/2025

استشاري إداري
Consultant $256K
Senior Consultant $211K
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $217K
Principal $334K
محاسب
$77.6K
محلل أعمال
$65.6K

عالم بيانات
$22.2K
مصمم منتجات
$118K
مدير منتج
$60.5K
مدير مشروع
$216K
مهندس برمجيات
$20K
مهندس حلول
$91.8K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$254K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Strategy by PwC هي استشاري إداري at the Principal level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $333,858. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Strategy by PwC هو $114,397.

موارد أخرى