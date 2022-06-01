دليل الشركات
Strategic Education
Strategic Education الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Strategic Education من $52,260 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مساعد إداري في الحد الأدنى إلى $180,900 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Strategic Education. آخر تحديث: 10/26/2025

مدير منتج
Median $137K
مساعد إداري
$52.3K
مدير علوم البيانات
$181K

مصمم منتجات
$73.6K
مهندس برمجيات
$58.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Strategic Education هي مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $180,900. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Strategic Education هو $73,630.

موارد أخرى