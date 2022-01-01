دليل الشركات
Stratasys
Stratasys الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Stratasys يتراوح من $54,270 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس ميكانيكي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $224,661 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Stratasys. آخر تحديث: 8/23/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $81.5K
محلل بيانات
$64.7K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$54.3K

مصمم المنتج
$132K
مدير المنتج
$225K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$201K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Stratasys is مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $224,661. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stratasys is $106,584.

