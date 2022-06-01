دليل الشركات
STR
STR الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب STR من $143,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس ميكانيكي في الحد الأدنى إلى $205,774 لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في STR. آخر تحديث: 10/26/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $145K

عالم أبحاث

عالم بيانات
Median $160K
مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $143K

مدير مشروع
$206K
مهندس حلول
$196K

Cloud Security Architect

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في STR هي مدير مشروع at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $205,774. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في STR هو $160,000.

