Storyblocks الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Storyblocks من $145,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $216,791 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Storyblocks. آخر تحديث: 10/15/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $145K
مدير علوم البيانات
$215K
عالم بيانات
$217K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
مصمم منتجات
$161K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Storyblocks هي عالم بيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $216,791. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Storyblocks هو $187,882.

