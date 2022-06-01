دليل الشركات
Stoneridge
Stoneridge الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Stoneridge من $8,955 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $66,317 لمنصب مهندس ميكانيكي في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Stoneridge. آخر تحديث: 10/25/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $29.4K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$66.3K
مصمم منتجات
$9K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Stoneridge هي مهندس ميكانيكي at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $66,317. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Stoneridge هو $29,428.

