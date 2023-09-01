دليل الشركات
Stockbit
Stockbit الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Stockbit من $12,882 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $25,835 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Stockbit. آخر تحديث: 10/25/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $17K
عالم بيانات
$12.9K
التسويق
$20.1K

مدير منتج
$25.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Stockbit هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $25,835. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Stockbit هو $18,570.

